BRIEF-Vinci's Eurovia acquires Rail Cantech in Canada

Feb 3 Vinci :

* Vinci unit Eurovia has finalised acquisition of Canadian rail works contractor Rail Cantech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

