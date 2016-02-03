版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 17:14 BJT

BRIEF-Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: unit HPC and Navis embark on strategic collaboration

Feb 3 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG :

* Subsidiary HPC Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH and Navis, global market leader for terminal management systems, reached an agreement regarding a collaboration at beginning of this year Source text - bit.ly/1nG28Nm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐