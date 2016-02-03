版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says latest estimate for R&D rate of return of 13 pct

Feb 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Have also published our latest estimate for the rate of return in research and development, which has been maintained at 13 pct

* In 2016/2017, development milestones are expected for assets such as: Shingrix, Sirukumab, ICS/LABA/LAMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

