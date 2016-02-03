版本:
BRIEF-BBA Aviation gets US regulatory nod for Landmark Aviation deal

Feb 3 Bba Aviation Plc

* Regulatory clearance

* As anticipated, under terms of regulatory approval, company is required to sell six FBOS

* Department Of Justice filed its antitrust lawsuit and proposed settlement for clearance for acquisition of Landmark Aviation

* Ssale process for these FBOS is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

