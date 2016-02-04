版本:
BRIEF-SFS Group gains CHF 40 mln contracts

Feb 4 SFS Group AG :

* Important contracts gained thanks to C-parts logistics solutions

* Swiss Federal Railways resolved to cover its future requirement for operating equipment (in particular, fasteners and tools) via SFS unimarket

* Contract period runs from 2016 to 2025; total order value is about 40 million Swiss francs ($39.8 million) Source text - bit.ly/1nOz3A0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0051 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

