BRIEF-SFS Group gains CHF 40 mln contracts

Feb 4 SFS Group AG :

* Important contracts gained thanks to C-parts logistics solutions

* Swiss Federal Railways resolved to cover its future requirement for operating equipment (in particular, fasteners and tools) via SFS unimarket

Contract period runs from 2016 to 2025; total order value is about 40 million Swiss francs ($39.8 million)