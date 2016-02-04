版本:
BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank FY net income up at CHF 20.0 mln

Feb 4 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs ($0.6962) per share

* FY net interest income 46.7 million Swiss francs versus 42.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net commissions income 9.7 million Swiss francs versus 10.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net income 20.0 million Swiss francs versus 15.7 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1PVPN4w Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

