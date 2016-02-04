版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 14:33 BJT

BRIEF-Alpiq takes over Jakob Ebling GmbH

Feb 4 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Kraftanlagen Muenchen GmbH, an Alpiq Group company, has concluded a purchase contract for acquisition of Jakob Ebling GmbH

* Parties have agreed not to disclose information on purchase price Source text - bit.ly/20aPrGz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐