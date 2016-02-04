版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 14:31 BJT

BRIEF-Georg Fischer's CFO Roland Abt to step down at year-end

Feb 4 Georg Fischer AG :

* CFO Roland Abt to step down at year-end

* Roland Abt has been proposed for nomination as member of the Board of Swisscom AG  Source text - bit.ly/1JZuXyL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

