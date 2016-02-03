BRIEF-Emmi to acquire a 60 pct stake in Bettinehoeve

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
Feb 3 Emmi AG :
* Emmi is to acquire a 60 pct stake in Bettinehoeve and strengthen its presence in this attractive growth area
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
* Expects to take over the shares in Bettinehoeve by February 2016
* Company will continue to act independently in the market Source text - bit.ly/1o6fAuq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)