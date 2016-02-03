版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi to acquire a 60 pct stake in Bettinehoeve

Feb 3 Emmi AG :

* Emmi is to acquire a 60 pct stake in Bettinehoeve and strengthen its presence in this attractive growth area

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price

* Expects to take over the shares in Bettinehoeve by February 2016

* Company will continue to act independently in the market Source text - bit.ly/1o6fAuq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐