BRIEF-Implenia is handing over Halle 52 to SISKA Heuberger Holding AG

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
Feb 3 Implenia AG :
* Is handing over Halle 52 on Sulzer site in Winterthur to its new owner SISKA Heuberger Holding AG
* SISKA Heuberger Holding AG is investing close to 100 million Swiss francs ($99 million) in the new ZHAW health centre on the Sulzer site in Winterthur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)