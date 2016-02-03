BRIEF-Implenia is handing over Halle 52 to SISKA Heuberger Holding AG

Feb 3 Implenia AG :

* Is handing over Halle 52 on Sulzer site in Winterthur to its new owner SISKA Heuberger Holding AG

* SISKA Heuberger Holding AG is investing close to 100 million Swiss francs ($99 million) in the new ZHAW health centre on the Sulzer site in Winterthur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)