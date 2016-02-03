版本:
BRIEF-Altin: request by Alpine Select to call EGM

Feb 3 Altin AG :

* Request by Alpine Select to call an extraordinary general meeting

* Alpine Select AG and Absolute Invest AG, shareholders in Altin, have called for extraordinary general meeting to take place by March 16, 2016

* Board of directors of Altin will examine requests of Alpine Select and Absolute Invest AG and communicate its position in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

