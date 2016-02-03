BRIEF-Altin: request by Alpine Select to call EGM

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
Feb 3 Altin AG :
* Request by Alpine Select to call an extraordinary general meeting
* Alpine Select AG and Absolute Invest AG, shareholders in Altin, have called for extraordinary general meeting to take place by March 16, 2016
* Board of directors of Altin will examine requests of Alpine Select and Absolute Invest AG and communicate its position in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)