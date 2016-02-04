版本:
BRIEF-Bank Coop FY operating income at CHF 243.6 mln

Feb 4 Bank Coop AG :

* FY operating income 243.6 million Swiss francs ($242.3 million)

* To propose unchanged gross dividend of 1,80 francs per share

* Annual profit at 44.6 million francs, slightly above the previous year's level

* Sees in 2016 similar result as in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0055 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

