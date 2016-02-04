BRIEF-Bank Coop FY operating income at CHF 243.6 mln

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Feb 4 Bank Coop AG :
* FY operating income 243.6 million Swiss francs ($242.3 million)
* To propose unchanged gross dividend of 1,80 francs per share
* Annual profit at 44.6 million francs, slightly above the previous year's level
* Sees in 2016 similar result as in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0055 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.