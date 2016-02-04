版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma starts Atalante 1, Phase 3 clinical trial in U.S.

Feb 4 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA :

* Announces U.S. Initiation of Atalante 1, company's global, pivotal phase 3 trial for Tedopi immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

