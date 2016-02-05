BRIEF-Premier Farnell to sell Akron Brass unit for $224 mln

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Premier Farnell Plc
* disposal of akron brass for us$224.2 million to create a more focused business
* entered into a conditional agreement with respect to sale of akron brass holding corp. ("akron brass") to idex corporation for cash consideration of us$224.2 million ( "disposal").
* net cash proceeds arising from disposal will be used to reduce premier farnell's existing indebtedness and to redeem its preference shares.
* represents an attractive enterprise valuation of approximately 8.8x akron brass fy15 ebitda
* completion is expected by end of march 2016
* fy16 profit outcome is expected to be broadly in line with recent guidance
* lazard & co., limited ("lazard") is acting as lead financial adviser in relation to disposal
* total consideration of us$224.2 million (£153.8 million), payable in cash on completion, subject to customary adjustments
* completion is expected by end of march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.