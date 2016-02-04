BRIEF-Afarak Group signs distribution agreement with Carpenter Technology

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Afarak Group Oyj :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Afarak Trading Limited (RCS) has entered into a long-term agreement with US company Carpenter Technology Corporation
* Afarak Trading Limited to provide Low Carbon Ferro Chrome produced at Elektrowerk Eschweiler-Weisweiler in Germany, another wholly owned subsidiary of Afarak Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.