公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Cellnovo Group partners with Typezero on artificial pancreas programme

Feb 5 Cellnovo Group SA :

* Cellnovo partners with US company Typezero on artificial pancreas programme

* Joint system will be in consideration for use in international diabetes closed loop trial (IDCL) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

