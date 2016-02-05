BRIEF-Cellnovo Group partners with Typezero on artificial pancreas programme

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Cellnovo Group SA :
* Cellnovo partners with US company Typezero on artificial pancreas programme
* Joint system will be in consideration for use in international diabetes closed loop trial (IDCL) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.