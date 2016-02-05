BRIEF-Diebold launches takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Diebold Says
* Diebold says commences takeover offer for wincor nixdorf shares
* Diebold says acceptance period of the takeover offer ends on march 22, 2016, 24.00 hours (central european time)
* Minimum Acceptance Threshold Of Approximately 67.6 Percent Of All Existing Wincor shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.