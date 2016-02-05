版本:
BRIEF-Diebold launches takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf

Feb 5 Diebold Says

* Diebold says commences takeover offer for wincor nixdorf shares

* Diebold says acceptance period of the takeover offer ends on march 22, 2016, 24.00 hours (central european time)

* Minimum Acceptance Threshold Of Approximately 67.6 Percent Of All Existing Wincor shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

