BRIEF-TNT Express to sell airline operations to ASL Aviation Group

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 TNT Express NV :
* Signs conditional sale agreement with ASL Aviation Group for airline operations
* Agreement to sell its airline operations TNT Airways and Pan Air Lineas Aereas to ASL Aviation Group, conditional on the completion of FedEx's intended acquisition of TNT, which is expected in the first half of 2016
* As part of deal, ASL Aviation Group will take over the flights operated by TNT Airways and Pan Air Lineas Aereas
* TNT's Liege hub (Eurohub) is not part of the airlines sale
* Details of the transaction will not be disclosed Source text: bit.ly/20e6QhM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.