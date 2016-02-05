BRIEF-TNT Express to sell airline operations to ASL Aviation Group

Feb 5 TNT Express NV :

* Signs conditional sale agreement with ASL Aviation Group for airline operations

* Agreement to sell its airline operations TNT Airways and Pan Air Lineas Aereas to ASL Aviation Group, conditional on the completion of FedEx's intended acquisition of TNT, which is expected in the first half of 2016

* As part of deal, ASL Aviation Group will take over the flights operated by TNT Airways and Pan Air Lineas Aereas

* TNT's Liege hub (Eurohub) is not part of the airlines sale

