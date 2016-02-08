BRIEF-Norway's REC Silicon warns on profit, shuts U.S. plant

Feb 8 REC Silicon Asa

* Says ebitda during q4 was a loss of usd 29.6 million compared to a loss of usd 14.1 million for previous quarter

* says will also recognize an impairment of usd 151.5 million, due to anticipated lower future prices caused by uncertainty from solar trade war between the U.S. and China

* Says will be capable of paying its existing debt obligations in 2016 from existing cash and cash flow from operations under current projections, without seeking additional funding

* says decrease in revenue and ebitda can be attributed to lower sales volumes, recognition of usd 7 million in bad debt expense and approximately usd 6.1 million of write down

* says reports q4 revenues of usd 74.9 million, compared to usd 87.5 million in previous quarter

* company will shut down Silane iv unit and remaining FBR production in Moses Lake. Production is currently expected to be shut-down from february until june of this year, dependent on the ongoing negotiations towards a resolution in the solar trade war and the general market development outside China

* Says Silane iii, which has been out of production since july 2015 and was previously expected to resume production in january 2016, is also expected to remain out of production until there is a resolution to solar trade war

* q1 2016 FBR production is expected to be 820 mt, semiconductor production is expected to be 450 mt, and total polysilicon production is expected to be 1,540 mt

* q1 2016 silicon gas sales are expected to be 600 mt. Company also expects q1 2016 polysilicon sales volumes to be approximately in line with q4 2015 levels

* butte operations will be unaffected, as its product lines are not affected by solar trade war