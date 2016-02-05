版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-LSE Group's joint venture CurveGlobal appoints Andrew Ross CEO

Feb 5 CurveGlobal Limited

* Appointment of Andrew Ross as CEO of CurveGlobal

* BNP Paribas has elected to join the venture which incorporated in the UK on 29th January 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/1QhyrcA) Further company coverage:

