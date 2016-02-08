BRIEF-C-Rad receives first U.S. order for proton therapy center

Feb 8 C-Rad AB :

* Receives first U.S. order for a proton therapy center

* Order has a value of 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($200,000)

* Delivery and installation of C-Rad system is expected to take place during Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

