瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 10日 星期三 15:28 BJT

BRIEF-Denmark's ISS says expands partnership with Novartis

Feb 10 Danish ISS A/S

* Says expands and extends partnership with global pharmaceutical company Novartis

* Says expands partnership to cover all sites across 24 countries in Europe

* Says contract has been extended to run for an additional two years until 2019 and the contract scope in existing countries has been expanded Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

