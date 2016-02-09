BRIEF-Actelion CEO expects significant uptake of Uptravi in 2016

Feb 9 Actelion CEO Jean-Paul Clozel
* Expects to make regulatory submission of new antibiotic in
2017
* Says expects significant uptake of uptravi in 2016
* Says has not been approached by potential suitors
* Says aims for a new drug every two years
* Says remains pessimistic about acquisitions, cannot
compete with large companies with deeper pockets
* Says always looking for acquisitions to complement drug
pipeline
* Says does not expect breakthroughs in pah treatments, must
focus on new disease areas to avoid cannibalizing pah portfolio
