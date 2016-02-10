版本:
BRIEF-Bell Group takes over salad specialist Eisberg

Feb 10 Bell AG :

* Bell Group takes over Eisberg, the salad specialist

* Will take over the Eisberg group specialising in convenience salads on April 1

* Parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential Source text - bit.ly/1oqFoBx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

