BRIEF-Georg Fischer announces major orders in Asia for GF Machining Solutions

Feb 10 Georg Fischer Ag

* GF machining solutions, a division of GF, has received two major orders from well-known electronic device manufacturers

* They include electric discharge machines (EDM) as well as milling machines for a total value exceeding $20 million

* Orders consist of more than 100 machines to be used for the manufacture of the next generation of high-end electronic devices Source text - bit.ly/1oqJbig Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)