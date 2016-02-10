BRIEF-Bucher Industries plans streamlining of sweeper manufacture, to cut 65 jobs

Feb 10 Bucher Industries AG :

* Planned streamlining of sweeper manufacture will result in loss of some 65 jobs in Switzerland and Great Britain

* Cost of streamlining measures will be 4 million Swiss francs ($4.11 million) and will be recognised in fiscal 2016 and 2017

* In Latvia, on other hand, a corresponding number of new positions will be created Source text - bit.ly/1TbUdVb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9737 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)