BRIEF-Belimo Holding sees FY EBIT of around CHF 74 mln

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
Feb 10 Belimo Holding AG :
* Sees FY operating income (EBIT) of around 74 million Swiss francs ($76 million) (first half 2015 35.8 million francs; previous year 81.3 million francs)
* Sees FY net income of approximately 56 million francs (first half 2015 23.0 million francs; previous year 67.2 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1XhzYVo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.