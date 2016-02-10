版本:
BRIEF-South Africa's NUM members to embark on a strike at LafargeHolcim

Feb 10 S'Africa's National Union Of Mineworkers:

* Says will embark on protected industrial action for all members working in all operations of Lafargeholcim around country

* Says strike will commence with a night shift on Thursday, 11 February 2016

* Strike will continue indefinitely until our demands are met (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

