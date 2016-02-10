版本:
BRIEF-Lonza announces manufacturing pact with Renova

Feb 10 Lonza Group Ag

* Says Lonza and Renova Therapeutics announce manufacturing agreement for clinical supply of rt-100 gene therapy  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

