BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says del Pino will not stand for reelection to board

Feb 10 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Says Rafael del Pino will not stand for re-election due to time constraints related to other commitments

* Says announced today the proposed new composition of the board of directors for the one-year term starting at the annual general meeting on march 30, 2016

* As already announced on December 18, 2015, the Board will propose to shareholders to newly elect Jeffrey L. Hayman and David Nish to the Board of Directors whereas Don Nicolaisen and Thomas K. Escher will not stand for re-election

* All other board members will stand for re-election for another one-year term