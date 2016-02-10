BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says del Pino will not stand for reelection to board

Feb 10 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* Says Rafael del Pino will not stand for re-election due to
time constraints related to other commitments
* Says announced today the proposed new composition of the
board of directors for the one-year term starting at the annual
general meeting on march 30, 2016
* As already announced on December 18, 2015, the Board will
propose to shareholders to newly elect Jeffrey L. Hayman and
David Nish to the Board of Directors whereas Don Nicolaisen and
Thomas K. Escher will not stand for re-election
* All other board members will stand for re-election for
another one-year term
