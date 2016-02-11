BRIEF-Glencore says FY own sourced copper production down 3 pct

Feb 11 Glencore Plc
* Q4 total copper production 374.7 kt versus 397.4 kt year
ago
* FY own sourced copper production was down 3 pct to
1,502,200 tonnes in 2015
* FY own sourced nickel production was 96,200 tonnes, down
5 pct
* FY oil entitlement production increased by 44 pct to 10.6
million barrels
* FY own sourced zinc production was 1,444,800 tonnes, up 4
pct
* FY attributable ferrochrome production was 1,462,000
tonnes, 13 pct up on 2014
* FY coal production was down 10% to 131.5 million tonnes
* Sees 2016 ferrochrome production 1,575 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2016 copper production of 1,390 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2016 zinc production 1,095 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2016 lead production 285 ± 10 kt
* Sees 2016 nickel production 116 ± 4 kt
* Sees 2016 coal production 130 ± 3 mt
* Sees 2016 oil production on entitlement interest basis of
8,500 ± 300 kbbl
