BRIEF-Schindler Holding to propose dividend

Feb 12 Schindler Holding AG :

* Announces a payment of ordinary dividend of 2.70 Swiss francs ($2.77)per registered share and participation certificate will be proposed to general meeting of March 22

* Previous year: ordinary dividend of 2.20 Swiss francs and additional dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc per registered share and participation certificate ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs)