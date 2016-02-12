版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 13:44 BJT

BRIEF-Schindler Holding to propose dividend

Feb 12 Schindler Holding AG :

* Announces a payment of ordinary dividend of 2.70 Swiss francs ($2.77)per registered share and participation certificate will be proposed to general meeting of March 22

* Previous year: ordinary dividend of 2.20 Swiss francs and additional dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc per registered share and participation certificate Source text: bit.ly/1LkfrIK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

