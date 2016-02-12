版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says Sandoz buys Pfizer's biosimilar infliximab in EEA

Feb 12 Novartis Ag

* Says sandoz strengthens its biosimilars portfolio with acquisition of pfizer's biosimilar infliximab in eea

* says sandoz plans to complete phase iii development program and file for registration in eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

