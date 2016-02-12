BRIEF-Novartis says Sandoz buys Pfizer's biosimilar infliximab in EEA

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Feb 12 Novartis Ag
* Says sandoz strengthens its biosimilars portfolio with acquisition of pfizer's biosimilar infliximab in eea
* says sandoz plans to complete phase iii development program and file for registration in eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.