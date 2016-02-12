版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-SGS acquires Cybermetrix Inc.

Feb 12 SGS SA :

* Acquires Cybermetrix Inc., USA Source text - bit.ly/1owiUiE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

