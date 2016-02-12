版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-SFS Group acquires Stamm AG

Feb 12 SFS Group AG :

* Acquires Stamm AG

* It was agreed to keep the purchase price confidential Source text - bit.ly/1Lkh1KI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

