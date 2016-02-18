BRIEF-Nestle sa cfo says expects to see still headwinds from indian noodles in h1

FOREX-Dollar holds gains after strong data; euro rises
* Dollar holds gains against Canadian dollar, yen (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to afternoon U.S. trading)
Nestle Sa
* Ceo says not abandoning 5-6 percent medium to long-term growth target, but have to be realistic
* Cfo says might see marginal tailwind from commodities in 2016
* Cfo says q1 will be impacted by comparison base in india, growth expected to be soft
* Ceo says china to remain an important growth driver
* Ceo says m&a, bolt-on acquisitions stay on the agenda
* Cfo says expects to see still headwinds from indian noodles in h1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAVOS, Jan 19 Top bankers are confident that British Prime Minister Theresa May's government will support a transition period of several years for the financial sector to cope with Britain's exit from the European Union.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday it was important to maintain a strong dollar in the long term, adding that President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments that the currency was too strong were focused on short-term impacts.