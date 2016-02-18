版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Nestle CFO does not rule out new share buyback

Feb 18 Nestle Sa

* Ceo says portfolio review ongoing, still open to divesting businesses

* Cfo says does not rule out new share buyback programme, but maintaining aa credit rating is a priority

* Cfo says does not see reason at the moment why pricing should improve from level seen at the end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

