BRIEF-Graubuendner Kantonalbank FY 2015 net profit rises to CHF 168.2 mln

UPDATE 2-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace pharma head
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
Feb 12 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :
* Dividend of 38.00 Swiss francs ($39) per share
* FY net profit 168.2 million Swiss francs(+4.4%)
* FY tier-1-ratio / CET1-ratio: 18.7 pct
* Outlook 2016: stable net income expected Source text - bit.ly/1QZlLKh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 19 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right now for using some of the room he reserved last year for the government to borrow more, ahead of his annual budget on March 8.