2016年 2月 12日

BRIEF-Graubuendner Kantonalbank FY 2015 net profit rises to CHF 168.2 mln

Feb 12 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :

* Dividend of 38.00 Swiss francs ($39) per share

* FY net profit 168.2 million Swiss francs(+4.4%)

* FY tier-1-ratio / CET1-ratio: 18.7 pct

* Outlook 2016: stable net income expected Source text - bit.ly/1QZlLKh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

