瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 14:40 BJT

BRIEF-South Africa's competition body approves sale of Glencore's Optimum mine to Tegeta

Feb 12 Competition Commision

* South Africa Competition Commission conditionally approves Tegeta's optimum coal asset acquisition

