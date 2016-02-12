BRIEF-Schindler says sees China demand pickup starting end 2017, 2018

UPDATE 2-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace pharma head
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
Feb 12 Schindler Holding Ag
* Sees iran as important market - conf call
* Sees 2016 decline of 5 percent in terms of units in china - conf call
* Iran impact in 2016 on sales to be limited
* Says company was victim of criminal activity in china, investigation continuing
* Says expects china demand pickup starting end of 2017, 2018
* 'super excited' about iran prospects
* Says more than 10 employees taken into custody in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 19 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right now for using some of the room he reserved last year for the government to borrow more, ahead of his annual budget on March 8.