BRIEF-ESI Media says to stop printing Independent newspaper

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
Feb 12 ESI Media
* Independent becomes the first national newspaper to embrace a global, digital-only future
* Has also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to johnston press, subject to johnston press shareholder approval
* New editorial bureaux will open in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and the U.S. operation will be expanded
* We will cease to print The Independent and Independent On Sunday
* The Independent's last paper edition is expected to be on Saturday March 26 and the last Independent on Sunday is expected to be on the March 20
* Significant number of employees are expected to move across to Johnston Press under the transfer of undertakings regulations, known as TUPE
* Site is profitable and is expected to see revenue growth of 50 pct this year.
* ESI media will create 25 new digital content roles
* There will be some redundancies among editorial employees, the number of roles affected will be confirmed following a consultation period
* Move has no bearing on the status of evening standard, which continues to grow as a profitable and successful newspaper brand
* Also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to Johnston Press, subject to Johnston Press shareholder approval
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)