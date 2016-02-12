版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment and Till Broenner enter agreement

Feb 12 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* DEAG and Till Broenner enter into an exclusive partner agreement for live business

* Long-term partnership between subsidiary DEAG Classics AG and Till Broenner involves core areas of promoter in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and in Great Britain Source text: bit.ly/1RvYDVL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

