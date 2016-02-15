版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Computer Sciences says U.S. merger control condition on Xchanging deal satisfied

Feb 15 Computer Sciences Corp :

* U.S. merger control condition on Xchanging deal has been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

