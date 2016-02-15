版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Shell says BG scheme now effective

Feb 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Scheme has become effective, share capital of BG Group Plc is now owned by Shell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

