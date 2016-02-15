版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Sacyr, Bombardier, Amec Spie open tram service in Italy

Feb 15 Sacyr SA :

* Together with partners Bombardier and Franco-British Amec Spie opens tram service in Palermo, Italy in deal for 322 million euros ($360.6 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐