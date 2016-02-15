版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Comet Holding FY net income down at CHF 17.1 mln 

Feb 15 Comet Holding AG :

* FY sales of 282.3 million Swiss francs ($285.67 million) (2014: 287.9 million Swiss francs)

* FY net income of 17.1 million Swiss francs (2014: 26.3 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/1KkWlaI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9882 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

