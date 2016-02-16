BRIEF-Lem Holding 9-mth net profit down 5 pct at CHF 31.5 mln

Feb 16 Lem Holding SA :

* 9-month sales totaled 198.7 million Swiss francs ($201.0 million), an increase of 1.3 pct (196.2 million francs); at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 4.6 pct

* 9-month EBIT decreased by 3.3 million francs to 40.6 million francs (previous year: 43.9 million francs); less than the negative currency impact of 4.9 million francs

* 9-month net profit for the period decreased by 5.0 pct to 31.5 million francs (33.1 million francs)

* Expects a stable business development for Q4 of 2015/16

* Expects sales of around 260 million francs for FY 2015/16 (previous forecast 250 million-260 million francs) and EBIT margin for FY 2015/16 to be higher than 20 pct (previous forecast 15 pct to 20 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1oFxiVQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9885 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)