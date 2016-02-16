BRIEF-TNT Express Q4 operating result turns to profit of 57 mln euros

Feb 16 TNT Express NV :
* Reports Q4 revenues of 1,861 million euros ($2.08
billion), up 4.1 pct yoy
* Q4 reported operating profit is 57 million euros versus
a loss of 53 million euros a year ago
* Q4 adjusted operating income is 96 million euros versus 50
million euros a year ago
* Q4 profit equity holders of the parent is 19 million
euros versus a loss of 137 million euros a year ago
* Net cash at end Q4 is 231 million euros versus 449
million euros a year ago
* Reiterates its outlook agenda and guidance for 2018/19
* Not to pay a dividend for 2015, considering FedEx's
offer to acquire TNT
* Anticipates restructuring charges of about 10 million
euros in the first quarter
* Says closing of the FedEx offer to acquire TNT is
anticipated in the first half of calendar year 2016
* Says "good progress has also been made towards closing of
the FedEx offer to acquire TNT"
* Says expect further year-on-year improvements in adjusted
operating income in full year 2016
* Expects to achieve structural improvements from 2016
onwards and to see the full benefit of the outlook strategy from
2018/2019
* Expects continued economic volatility in some markets
outside Europe, especially in Brazil
Source text: bit.ly/1Su0efQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)