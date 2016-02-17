版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 17日 星期三 13:58 BJT

BRIEF-St Galler Kantonalbank FY interest income down at CHF 293.2 mln

Feb 17 St Galler Kantonalbank AG :

* FY interest income 293.2 million Swiss francs ($297.2 million), down 0.9 percent

* FY commission and service fee income 109.8 million francs, down 7.3 percent

* FY income from trading business 37.3 million francs, up 13.7 pct

* FY dividend unchanged at 15 francs per share

* Sees FY 2016 profit level to be slightly higher than in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1KVGoHZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9866 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐