中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 17日 星期三 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Pargesa Holding confirms GBL selling 0.7 pct of capital of Total

Feb 17 Pargesa Holding SA :

* GBL sells 0.7 pct of capital of Total SA 

* Proceeds from disposal amount to 650 million euros ($726 million)

* Consolidated gain for GBL will be approximately 260 million euros and will be included in 2016 consolidated net income Source text - bit.ly/1TnvCf1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

